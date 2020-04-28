China’s attempt to kill two birds with one stone: Destroy the democratic movement in Hong Kong, which was getting out of hand and spreading outside of Hong Kong.
The communists couldn’t do what they did at Tiananmen Square, where they killed thousands because of world opinion, so they did the next best thing:
• Destroy the Hong Kong movement by locking down the country.
• At the same time, destroying the U.S. gains economically over China during the Donald Trump presidency.
It helped that the WHO, the media and some Democrats fell right into the hands of the Chinese government, which stayed silent. These people, because of their hatred of Trump, did the communists’ work.
Remember, Wuhan was isolated from the rest of China even with that country shut down. Looking at China as a whole, the virus did not spread to the rest of China and the democratic protests in Hong Kong were contained. At the same time, Trump’s economic recovery was virtually destroyed, killing two birds with one stone.
The communists have now been able to turn the playing field of world political and economic advantages in their favor.
We sometimes forget and don’t give credit to how devious the Chinese communists can be.
Recently, the Chinese have been active worldwide:
• Increased threats against Taiwan.
• Building artificial islands in the South China Sea for military purposes.
• Moving into Africa economically and politically.
• Likewise in Latin America.
Names of individuals may change, but aims of communism do not.
William B. Leininger
Richland Township
