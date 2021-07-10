If it walks like a duck ... I heard Democrats cry that they are not communists, they are not socialists.
In elections in Russia, anyone running against Vladimir Putin in an election usually ends up in prison.
How many attempts to get Trump out of office were there? They went after his family and friends to get to him. They even went after our First Amendment.
I wish that I could stop paying taxes to stop the Democrats from stealing it. Look around you, there is a lot of blight in the City of Johnstown. What are they doing with our tax money?
Whatever they are doing with it, it’s not helping Johnstown. Socialists and communists do not care. Why do people flee socialist/communist countries? Why are people fleeing states and cities run by Democrats?
Ron Marol
Moxham
