The agenda now being implemented by “Progressive” politicians is a threat to our freedom. Constitutional rights are being eroded. This government is trying to break down sound teachings and traditional values that have served us well for millennia. Billionaires and major corporations are selling out to those in power in hopes of currying government favoritism. Everything is political these days, and I guess common sense isn’t so common anymore.
The mainstream media have lost credibility, tend to fan the flames of division and make people vulnerable to conspiracy theories. Cancel culture is used to silence critics. You are being played.
Today politicians are throwing money at problems both real and perceived. The national debt is over 26 trillion dollars and growing. This is unsustainable. As any working person knows, there is no such thing as a free lunch. Socialism has failed everywhere it’s been tried, and leads to more government dependency and control.
The wisdom of American workers often exceeds that of their leaders, and is reflected in the letters written to this forum. Elections must be credible for a peaceful transition of power. Why can’t we have voter ID, which would increase confidence in the results? Those given power can have a major impact on our country and our lives. HR1 and open borders are just two more attempts by the left to get a lock on power. These politicians still don’t understand why Trump was elected. Maybe that’s why our nation’s capital looks like an armed camp.
Dave Vella
Johnstown
