Recently, two area salons and stylists joined forces to provide back-to-school haircuts for children at no cost to their families.
Stylists from Family Hair Care in Johnstown and Mock’s Barbershop in Davidsville, as well as a few other individual stylists, freely gave of their time and talents to participate in Styles ‘n Smiles, an event sponsored by Common Grounds Outreach.
The mission of Common Grounds is to foster life-giving relationships and minister to those in our communities who are in need of a little help.
These stylists definitely supported our mission.
We would publicly like to thank Melanie Thomas, Jenny Fox, Sharon Gibson, Vernon Mock, Jeri Hunsberger and Kelsey May for providing not only their expertise, but also for the multitude of smiles and sense of caring community that was so evident on Aug. 16.
Robin Holsopple
Executive Director of Common Grounds Outreach
