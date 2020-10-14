Franklin D. Roosevelt, a true leader, once said, “The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerated the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than the Democratic state itself. That in its essence is fascism: ownership by government by an individual, by a group or any controlling private power.”
And what was written years ago by Minority Report, sums it all up, “The most popular man is not the most Democratic man, but the most despotic man.
“The common folk delight in the exactions of such a man. They like him to boss them. Their natural gait is the goosestep.”
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
