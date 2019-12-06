I’m helping the Iranians enrich uranium. My daughter is helping the Russians hack our voting machines. I’m getting my son a job on the board of ISIS. I also just tapped the phones at the DNC.
The best so far was tapping the phones.
Elizabeth Warren said she wanted to end the monopolies of Amazon, Facebook and Google, then said she wanted to create the world’s largest monopoly herself, socialized medicine.
Adam Schiff asked how he can spin not investigating Joe Biden’s actual abuse of his office in Ukraine for political reasons and then try to justify impeachment of President Donald Trump for political reasons.
Kamala Harris proposed that elections Democrats lost should be blamed on voter suppression. Pete Buttigieg said that nobody should be above the law except illegal immigrants. Bernie Sanders said Obamacare is a failure, that’s why we need Medicare for All. AOC said that being Trump’s children is not a career qualification, then asked for the DNC position on Mika Brzezinski, Chris Cuomo and Bob Casey.
I also heard in the background the UPS driver asking if the DNC Kool-Aid was to be delivered directly to Jim Wolfe and Paula Popp.
The best part of my actions is nobody can investigate what I’m up to now because I’m announcing my candidacy for president of the United States as a Democrat. Joe Biden gave me that tip.
Also, can somebody buy Rachael Maddow some new clothes?
Jim Vasilko
Richland
