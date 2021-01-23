Greetings in the name of Jesus Christ to America the beautiful.
Why are you allowing people who swear that they love you to destroy you?
I brought you forth so you could shape the new world.
I have given you the written word. I have given you the Ten Commandments.
I have sent you the prophets and you have the gall to destroy my holy name by using profanity.
My name and my word will live on.
The question is will you come back to the father, the son and the holy spirit, which gave you life, freedom, love, hope and faith.
I have made you the greatest nation on the earth.
And yes, I have given you wealth and power to protect the unborn, and yet you go against me, my name, my word.
Now you claim I don’t exist.
I did not get crucified, die on the Roman cross and the resurrection was a false story that you claim did not happen.
So why not bring judgment against you?
In II Chronicles 7:14, “I gave you my word. Have you heard or listened while I was around teaching you the word.”
America must be made an example of children who go their own way.
Your father in heaven loves you.
He gave his only begotten son to live among you and you have rejected my being and put forth false gods before me.
So in 2021, let’s see if you change course and come back home before its just too late for my judgments to stop.
Mike Jacobs
Johnstown
