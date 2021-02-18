There has been much written lately about the poor state of schools in Pennsylvania.
Reportedly, they are “in crisis” because of COVID and the only answer is to throw money at them to fix it. Since this crisis has been in large part created by Gov. Tom Wolf’s lockdown edicts, you might think it would be time for self-reflection about what might be the best for Pennsyvlania in the long run.
Instead, Wolf’s solution is the all too predictable standard Democratic response of taking more money from citizens by increasing taxes. Nothing like a good old self-created crisis to fire up the tax-and-spend Democratic engine.
However, perhaps a better solution would be to actually examine the school system for some efficiency improvements to help solve the financial dilemma?
A good place to start would be to examine why each county has multiple school boards. One possible solution for this is consolidation of services. The response from school boards and municipalities across the state will likely be negative.
The removal of the fiefdom and replaced with a county-wide school board is, after all, heresy to most local politicians, but taxpayers might want to demand this idea be explored.
Replacing uselessly redundant school board bureaucracies with one school board per county would save thousands, if not millions, of dollars.
Maybe then, there could be an honest, unbiased look at consolidating schools and saving even more money.
Tim Wedding
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.