What can be said about Johnstown?
A lot of good and bad. A city struggling to make a comeback that will never be like it was when we seniors grew up. We had big department stores, several industrial mills, active railroad, jobs aplenty and a huge, diverse population. Now, we have blight, decreased population, a struggling economy and drugs, and still we strive to keep going, like those who formed our city.
I was told to look at the glass half full.
If we as a community can combine forces, we can succeed, learn from each other, show empathy and compromise, like our founders did. But it won’t be easy.
But we do have a good start with the Redevelopment Authority being aggressive on blight, striving for grants, trying to repurpose areas. We have Marie Mock with her gardens and flowers in the West End, Hornerstown community garden.
Cambria City is full of color and fresh, new ideas – things to get people excited again – and the historical society classes and events.
The Cambria County Library sponsors events, Meadowvale gardens and the dog park, several food pantries to help those in need, St Vincent de Paul and St. Mark’s animal food bank.
Moxham residents have cleaned up walks, movie nights, an awesome police force and fire company, groups and individuals getting involved.
Little things can make a difference.
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
