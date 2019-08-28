The mass shootings of Aug. 3 in El Paso, Texas, and Aug. 4 in Dayton, Ohio, demand that we reflect on the issue of gun violence in America.
While it would be easy to rationalize that this is an aberration, it is not an aberration that there have been more mass shootings occurring recently then there have ever been over such a short amount of time, and the incidences have consistently risen during this millennium.
Some sources have pointed out that the city of Chicago saw 50 shootings during the two days listed above.
This all points to this fact: As long as guns are in so many people’s hands, there will be shootings of specific targets or random shootings, as witnessed that weekend in August.
I am afraid that it is inevitable and there is no solution, except to attempt to address prevention.
This can be done by educators, mental-health practitioners, the church community, community leaders, government agencies, social service agencies, law enforcement, the criminal justice system, the academic community, public service organizations, Congress and the president, and some others I have mistakenly omitted.
Instead of wasting time and energy pitting gun-control advocates versus gun-owner groups defending the Second Amendment, why not combine forces on the goal of preventing people from actually using those guns to commit a crime by displaying or using a gun?
Why don’t divided advocacies try to actually work together? Members of Congress and our president, are you listening?
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.