Without reading James Edwards’ column published on Oct. 20, “Now what happens?” everyone already knows his answer to his own question.
Every time he writes something, he says the same thing. According to Edwards, the central problem in America is Democrats. Actually, he calls them socialists or, sometimes, communists. He claims they will transform America from a Democratic, capitalist society and government into a socialist authoritarian tyrannical state.
Edwards does this for a couple of reasons. He tries to distract citizens/voters away from his ideal political hero, Donald Trump, business fraud, tax cheat, liar, thief and violent insurrectionist. This also helps Edwards distract attention away from the promises Trump and Republicans have made if they gain control of power at the next election.
They have said they will end health care for millions of vulnerable citizens. They promise to eradicate Social Security, end Medicare and Medicaid. They will reduce taxes for corporations and the well-to-do, and they will remove rules, regulations and laws for business as soon as possible. They also will find more ways to keep many qualified citizens from voting in future elections. They do not believe in individual liberty or rights for all American citizens. Edwards says he does but that is not true.
Rodger C. Henderson
Johnstown
