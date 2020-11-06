In regards to Christine Dahlin’s column on Oct. 28, we find that the entire article is laced with half-truths and opinions, not to be questioned because of her pedigree.
With all due respect to her education, publishing such an article, which sadly turns into a political diatribe, diminishes that credibility. Stating “in science, there is never more than one truth” starts off incorrectly.
There are always nuances and caveats at play in science, therefore creating knowledge that can be supported by theories and facts. There are no absolute truths in science; there are only approximate truths. Whether a statement or theory is true depends on many factors and how closely you examine the results, which are then constantly changing.
Praising China for staying in the Paris Climate Agreement while bashing the U.S. is breathtaking. Currently, China has 250 gigawatts of coal-fired power under development, more than the entire world combined. However, air and water have never been cleaner here.
According to the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center, using data since 1926, wildfires have declined in number of acres burned. Forests are now managed for the imagined good of ecosystems and not timber production. With production down 84%, forests have unnatural tree density and brush, waiting to explode.
Dahlin’s article turns out to be more political than scientific. The article was indeed hers, but there seems to be no room for discussion involving all the facts, scientific or not. It’s a one-sided hit-piece using a scientific approach for cover.
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
