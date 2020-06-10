In regards to the June 3 column by Rachel Allen, co-chair of the Unity Coalition, there are many things said that should be brought to the table in the discussion of racism. Hardly a person reading this would disagree on those issues.
She names 27 black individuals, including George Floyd, who have been killed by police since 2012. Missing are the names of the 397 police officers killed by gunfire during the same time frame.
Many of those officers were black, women and minorities with the majority doing their job to protect and serve people of all colors and ethnicities without a moment’s hesitation.
Missing in her column are facts of whether or not there was a crime in progress, a weapon brandished or other circumstances as to how the situation started.
Those facts often get lost when the narrative leads in another direction.
While discussing racism, should we discuss how and why it has escalated?
How deeply politics are involved?
Do most people know that the police report to and follow the guidelines of the elected mayors of those cities? Should we call those mayors and other politicians into question? If 27 black persons being killed since 2012 are unacceptable, are 397 police officers killed acceptable? Is this a fair trade off?
There’s more to this than black and white racism, and there are bad apples on both sides. Having a discussion should include all the things that a civilized society expects and needs to actually be civilized.
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
