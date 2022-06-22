The June 2 editorial cartoon shows a disgruntled college graduate with a huge ball and chain shown as debt attached to his leg.
The inference is that this is somehow going to be an impediment to his progress in life. I would beg to differ.
I graduated in 1964 with a degree in engineering with a student loan hanging over my head. At the time, my student loan was about $6,000. My starting salary as an engineer was slightly over $6,000 per year.
In that sense my loan debt was about equal to one year’s salary.
About a year or two ago, there was all kinds of news about the amount of debt facing college graduates. The sum discussed was an average of about $28,000.
(Nationally, 68% of 2015-16 graduates with bachelor’s degrees borrowed an average of $30,800). That is a significant number.
However, and I do not have a good figure here, but I would guess that starting salaries for average college graduates would have been in the neighborhood of $30,000 to $35,000 per year.
In this sense, debt was still about one year’s salary. Essentially, the same ratio existed 60 years ago.
We tend to coddle our youth too much.
Why should our government feel that these poor youngsters should have their college debts paid for by others. After all, their degrees are to open doors for them to earn good livings for the rest of their lives.
James Kopriva
Johnstown
