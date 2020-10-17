I think there is something terribly wrong in college sports. When a high school athlete accepts an athletic scholarship to a college and he or she becomes injured while playing that sport and is not able to continue playing, the school rewards the student by removing his or her scholarship.
I know of two students this happened to. The schools make money from some of these sports the athletes are involved in and it would seem like the least they could do would be to finish paying the rest of the scholarship years.
The school would be short one scholarship player, but all schools would be exposed to the same possibility.
If an NFL players gets injured and can’t play, the owners must still pay him until his contract expires.
Why shouldn’t a college player have the same protection?
Al Meehleib
Davidsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.