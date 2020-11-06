This is in response to the letter from the Rev. Calvin Hart, of Put People First! PA.
Yes, we at Highlands Health agree, health care is a human right, and all people should have access to affordable health care.
Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic, formerly Johnstown Free Medical Clinic, was founded in 1998 and honors the legacy of Dr. George Katter, who donated his time and resources to provide medical care to those in need.
Highlands Health has come a long way from the halls of Lee Hospital to a new office located at 315 Locust St., second floor and an outreach clinic located in Somerset Hospital.
Last year, we helped more than 1,400 patients – providing primary care, diagnosis and treatment, health physicals, vision services, medication management, harm reduction, recovery options, family services, nutrition education, treatment for chronic diseases, testing, immunizations and referral for specialized services.
Additionally, the clinic distributed $2.5 million worth of medication to patients.
This medication was donated by national pharmaceutical organizations.
The clinic has been able to stay open through this pandemic and will continue to stay open, but we need help. Medical volunteers are needed to address the increase in patients and funding for medical supplies.
Highlands Health Medical Clinic is a place of miracles that is saving lives daily.
We love our patients to health. Call 814-534-6242 for an appointment.
Rosalie Danchanko
Executive Director of Highlands Health Clinic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.