God put Adam in the garden for its upkeep and care. It says in Revelation 11:19 that God will destroy those who destroy the earth. Man’s pride, greed, power and exploitation destroys the earth’s natural resources.
Did you know that farm animal waste is the leading source of carbon emissions on the planet? More than 60% way more than coal plants and automobiles combined at 20%. Vegan anyone?
Now we are being told that every bad weather event is caused by climate change.
Sounds logical, even compelling, if you don’t read the Scriptures (Job 37:1-24).
What does the Bible tell us?
Scriptures says that God controls the weather, and he alone changes the seasons (Daniel 2:21), not carbon footprints.
God controls the rain and wind (Psalms 135:7). God controls the weather from heaven (Isaiah 55:10). The Lord has a treasury of snow and hail (Job 38: 22, 23).
The sunrise and the rain falls on the just and unjust (Matthew 5:45). The creator cares for all his creation (Psalm 104).
Scriptures say when God lifts his hand of protection, Satan works to destroy with hurricanes, tornados, floods and fires to wake up the inhabitants of earth from their worldliness and spiritual stupor. Climate changers seek to deceive and hide God’s judgments, which are coming upon the earth with more frequency and intensity for trampling on God’s law (Psalm 119:126). Climate changers would have us worship the creation rather than the creator.
Follow the science. Stop eating meat and save the planet.
Are you all in?
DANIEL THOMPSON
JOHNSTOWN
