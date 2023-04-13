I was most grateful to join the members of my community in the Forest Hills cross walk, and especially encouraged to see so many children brought by their parents to join in the walk of faith.
It was the children’s presence that made me notice the appearance of the town hosting the climax of the walk.
On the left was not one but two displays of the American flag diminished by other flags just as large with obscenities directed at our president. It was a most tragic collision of images. So public and wrong.
The cross under which I stood was at once a condemnation of people like me for accepting such an environment and an assurance that there is a better way.
It occurred to me that children see this display of verbal excrement every day on their way to and from school. We have all become desensitized to it.
Our residents, chamber of commerce, schools, houses of worship and public elected officials seem to have accepted so low a bar for public decency and civility.
Even a basic refresher course in rules of respect for our country’s flag would have prevented this.
Surely all communities have a stake in teaching each other by example (and enforcement of public decency standards when necessary), a minimum degree of civility. This transcends political preferences.
Cleaning up our act at home can set a tone for our expectations at higher levels.
Our children deserve better.
Joseph R. Stains
South Fork
