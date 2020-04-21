“You have a republic, if you can keep it.”
A viable democratic republic needs rational consideration of options by its citizens. This demands reasoned consideration of various perspectives as presented via optional media sources (newspapers, TV news, conservative and liberal comparative approaches to issues and events). A solid educational foundation as opposed to blind ideological adherence to a set of beliefs based on superstition or personal bias is a necessity for its success.
Civic intelligence will enable the decision maker to choose the most logical, positive cultural approach to benefit all or the majority of society in the long run as opposed to short-term benefits that enable an oligarchic minority to impose their will on society due to their temporary control of decision-making power brokers via political influence.
Our democratic republic is at risk and I encourage all to consider a wide range of sources of information available today to make intelligent decisions regarding political and cultural choices. Add to that a distrust of the internet’s manipulative ability to mold your opinion via slanted posts designed to inflame your values and promote an agenda that may be counter to democratic values. And, don’t forget the lessons of the history of mankind lest that history repeat itself due to ignorance.
David J. Morris
Johnstown
