To the people of Johnstown, you may have found out that Pro Disposal got a 10-year contract with the city to pick up our garbage.
What we were never told was that our City Council voted for this outrageous contract.
If you add up what it will cost you every year, it comes out to is $227.64 a year. If you add in about 20,000 people, that comes out to $4,552,880 a year for the company. And over a 10-year period, that comes out to $45,528,000.
Here is another thing we were never told: if you are a senior citizen, all you have to do is send them a copy of your identity to show you are a senior.
It’s a shame that our City Council kept this from us.
And to make things worse, this newspaper never printed a word about this contract or what is in it. Now we are stuck with a high garbage bill.
What you don’t know is that Upper Yoder residents are paying $145 a year.
Here is my question: why are we paying a higher bill than someone who lives about two miles away?
Homer Mattes
Johnstown
More options needed for garbage service
What in the heck is happening with the garbage bill in the city of Johnstown?
In the past 12 months, it has gone up $100. Richland Township has three different contractors to choose from. We in the city are stuck with one.
I can see why the people are abandoning ship. Heaven help the people on fixed incomes.
Steve L. Novak
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The following is a response from City Manager George Hayfield.
Pro Disposal offered the best rate
As a clarification, the city put out a request for bids from local garbage haulers to provide garbage and recycling services for the city.
We received four bids (Advanced Disposal, Pro Disposal, Burgmeier’s, Waste Management). The city chose the bid that provided the lowest rate out of the four.
Pro Disposal was the lowest at $18.97 per month, or $227.64 for the first year of service.
This service includes weekly garbage collection plus the ability to have bulk goods picked up once a month every month at no extra charge. Pick-up of bulk items by a garbage hauler is generally an extra charge.
The contract is for five years, plus five one-year option years. There are approximately 5,750 households being served in the city of Johnstown. Further, senior citizens can receive a 10% discount by contacting Pro Disposal and providing proof of age.
George Hayfield
Johnstown City Manager
