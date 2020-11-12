The city of Johnstown is making socialism a part of our city. They are picking on landlords and low income people.
The ordinance that requires all landlords register tenants and inspects rental units is once again being enforced on our city. The city has allowed Main Street painted “End Racism Now,” and then forced landlords to register all tenants. What are these types of ordinances doing?
It is discriminating as it doesn’t require all residents to have their homes inspected, nor owner occupied rentals. It targets low income rentals. Many
owner occupied homes are in poor condition.
Last time this was enforced, I was the only landlord that had all of his apartments inspected and registered. Some landlords were never inspected. I paid for every inspection and the law was deemed unconstitutional and stopped. What is the point? They know from tax records who owns every property.
We do not need more government interference in our lives. Most of landlords in this city are responsible people and they answer to the tenants. It is an investment.
This ordinance violates tenants’ right to privacy.
Look at the 400 block of Coleman Avenue and the 600 block of Sherman Street and others. In spite of many complaints, they still are not cleared of debris. Single family homes for everyone.
The law requires payment of $1,000 plus in fines if not complied. Do you really think non-responsible landlords will care, they will let the city have even more properties.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
