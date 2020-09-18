Why is the city of Johnstown wasting large amounts of money building a beautiful sidewalk behind Point Stadium?
The sidewalk doesn’t go anywhere, unless they want to make it easy for someone to walk to the end and jump off the bridge.
Meanwhile, no one is looking at the road subsiding on D Street. The road sinks and they fill in the depression with more blacktop. It sinks more and they just add more blacktop.
If you have an IQ just slightly larger than your shoe size, you would know that one day the road is going to collapse, like it has in several other places around town, and possibly kill someone.
Dennis Edwards
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The city of Johnstown was contacted about this letter but declined to respond.
