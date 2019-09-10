As summer ends, I look at my city with empty lots increasing, costs increasing to homeowners, and still wonder why we are losing residents. I look at downtown with not many surviving homes, while our neighbors still have grand homes.
We have many groups and individuals striving independently to help improve this once great city.
In my opinion, the problem is right at City Hall. There is no leadership, no set of checks and balances, no accountability.
Many residents at council meetings are ignored, no action taken. When asked what is going on in their districts, council members’ reply is nothing.
Tell me again why we even vote. Or do we vote like sheep to slaughter? We are causing our own problems with non-caring council members and ineffective government.
So, who runs the city? In my opinion, no one. Some independent departments are effective and lead themselves.
This is our tax dollars at work, and no one seems to care. This city needs leadership – leaders with empathy who are strong, fair and concerned, and check on the neighborhoods, answer questions and check departments’ work ethics. Not leaders who run and hide, ignore or just stare like you’re from an other planet.
Thank all the groups willing to step it up and clean up this town as our supposed leaders seem to be in limbo land.
Or just leaders when it comes to news stories to get their faces seen when they actually are MIA.
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
