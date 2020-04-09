Market in turmoil, recession underway, 10 million laid off, global pandemic, business brought to its knees. ... It’s time for our council to pen a letter to the state DCED and Gov. Tom Wolf to seek a five-year extension for property owners for the sewage project.
As it was, it was a hardship to people in the poorest city in the commonwealth when council agreed to EADS’ choice of the most expensive route. Under current circumstances, to force people to spend thousands is not only wrong, but borders on being heartless.
For the love of God, City Council, stand up for your residents in a time of need or stand down from representing them at all.
Joseph Warhul
Johnstown
