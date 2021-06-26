A new dawn is approaching for the city.
There is a new sheriff and deputy in town enforcing code laws. It’s a good way to increase those coffers and frighten the seniors who are troubled enough, burdened with taxes for those who don’t pay, and the county doesn’t enforce who owe more than a 100 grand. It’s the biggest scam.
Codes workers have whipped out their dusty measuring tapes; all premises and exterior property shall be maintained free of weeds or plant growth in excess of 10 inches. Weeds shall be defined as all grasses, annual plants and vegetation, other than tress and shrubs. If you can’t or won’t comply, you will be subject to prosecution, and an employee can come on your property and cut/destroy it and charge you for costs.
However, when you receive this notification in the mail, it says final warning. You don’t even get a first warning. This is a final notice. That means to seniors, who can’t get out in the heat and rain, we need to tighten our belts again and pay if we can’t get to it prompty.
So much for the friendly city. Many of us are still dealing with the cute, furry creatures jumping out of sewers, and derelict buildings invading our yards and homes.
So, more costs, plus the home sewer increasing bills. Who will be left here?
A good thing is my neighbors, like many here, depend and care for each other. A true Johnstown thing. Maybe City Hall/council should do the same, and clamp down on those repeat offenders and serious blight that hurts property values.
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
