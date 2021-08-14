James M. Edwards Sr.’s Readers’ Forum letter, “Lost sight of true responsibilities,” published Aug. 2, simply amazed me. His one-sided view and blame for the issues facing this country aren’t worth a line-by-line rebuttal. His is the typical blind rhetoric from the “us vs. them” crowd that continues to erode the foundation of our democracy.
I moved from Johnstown decades ago for personal and family goals. Edwards, at that time and for years after, was a prominent, visible community leader and influencer in the Johnstown area. He, and a select group, had decades-long time at the helm. Given the area’s spiraling population decline, devastating poverty rates, and ongoing economic and social woes, Edwards might do better to reflect on the results of their tenure as movers and shakers, who truly benefitted and who didn’t, before he puts pen in hand to criticize the current leadership in Washington after their seven months.
Our country cannot afford to continue down the path of divisiveness. I’m right, you’re wrong is not what Americans should be hearing from our leaders – locally, nationally, past and present. Edwards, the citizens of Johnstown deserve much better. If this continues, the 2022 elections will be more like a civil war battle than your suggested Battle of Bunker Hill. We reap what we sow. Stop sowing the seeds that can only divide and conquer, or was that the intent of your letter?
Barry Denk
Mechanicsburg,
formerly of Johnstown
