I feel compelled to respond to Father Tony Joseph’s March 12 Readers' Forum letter "God's rights are better than ours." He says all men are created equal at birth. Rest assured that women, blacks, Hispanics, Asians, American Indians, Muslims, etc. are not created equal at birth in America. They all start off at a significant disadvantage contrary to what you may think.
Secondly, hard work and determination will not shield those whose success and financial security are torn away by circumstances beyond their control, i.e. steel mills and coal mines closing short of retirement, a pandemic bringing businesses to a grinding halt, a catastrophic illness hitting a family without warning.
These are not failures because of lack of faith or a fall into mediocrity. If quoting the Bible to suggest those in need are somehow failing to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, then reference the constant concern Jesus has about the poor, the hungry and the sick. His words do not condemn. Finally, Jesus recognizes that the poor and the sick will always exist and that he expects us to help them. We, the people, are the government – we who are lucky enough not to be jobless or have good health – through our taxes and our good deeds.
Take the “government will control you” theory to Mar-a-Lago and leave it where the “deep state” theory now resides. Pope Francis, like Jesus, advocates tirelessly for the poor and the hungry. He believes that their spiritual strength far outweighs their lack of financial success. God will judge them favorably.
Caroline McGraw
Nanty Glo
