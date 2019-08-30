The Readers’ Forum letter from Rick Wess on Aug. 23, “Catholics show real love, discipleship,” compelled me to respond with a number of questions.
Wess wrote of the sacrifice and courage of the 70 Catholic sisters, clergy and lay persons who were arrested for protesting the mistreatment of migrant children by our government.
Although I agree that what these individuals did was indeed admirable, one must wonder where this courage and bravery was as thousands of young, innocent children were sexually abused and sodomized by clergy of the Catholic Church and this abuse was condoned by its hierarchy. Where was that level of commitment to love and discipleship for those children and their families? Where was their outrage as hundreds, perhaps thousands, of nuns worldwide became pregnant after being sexually abused by clergy and their unborn children were aborted with funds set aside by church officials for that purpose? Why did they not protest with the same vigor demanding that something be done to stop this within their own church?
Perhaps it’s time that the Catholic Church focus its energies on change within its own house rather than trying to influence policies on a national or international level.
Jim Salvia
Johnstown
