I wish to clarify for the record that the series I recently wrote on the Jerry Sandusky case was written by me as a citizen and reader of The Tribune-Democrat, and not in the role of pastor of the church I serve. The Tribune-Democrat identified me in that way simply to provide community context to the articles’ author.
In no way was the church involved in the project, nor have I ever brought it up in church worship, programming or advocacy. The individual opinions of church members on the case vary as widely as they do in the community at large – as one would expect.
The church’s many faithful ministries deserve to the spared any association or evaluation by community members, based on the writings of a private citizen who coincidentally works as their pastor.
The opinions of all people of conscience may vary on these issues, with reasons that deserve respectful exchange.
Hopefully all responsible neighbors can agree on this as we move forward.
Joe Stains
South Fork
