I would be remiss if I did not share with the Johnstown community our stroll through Central Park on Christmas Eve.
It was an uplifting experience to see the beautiful tree, village and the children with smiles on their little faces and those big eyes in sheer amazement as they looked inside the village houses.
“Come daddy and grammy, look inside this house, see the doggy cuddled up in his bed. Can you see him, can you see him by the fireplace?” said a little girl.
Walking past all the miniature buildings, I thought about the time, talent and imagination by the young and old people in this community. The holiday creations were truly remarkable. We found a church, schoolhouse, jewelry store, library, pharmacy and a barn complete with a stall for each of Santa’s reindeer.
This one was my favorite. It was sponsored by Puchko Financial.
Some of the other creations were sponsored by different businesses. The workmanship, using different mediums, was truly amazing and took so much talent and work.
Some were done by students at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center.
They certainly should be commended for giving such a wonderful gift to their community for all to enjoy.
So thank you to all who had a hand in making our stroll a beautiful Christmas remembrance.
Carol Smith
Johnstown
