Because of Christians, we have the brutality of abortion, rampant sexual perversity in our culture and growing gender confusion.
Because of Christians? To be specific, it is because of nominal Christians who stray from biblical teachings.
If all the Christians in this country would follow what Jesus taught and scripture proclaims, none of the negative issues above could have such a stronghold.
Unfortunately, lukewarm Christians allow themselves to be influenced by society rather than influence society.
If Christians would stand firm on religious teachings, toxic media influences would diminish because lack of viewership would send the message that we will not tolerate weakening of our Judeo Christian standards. Networks might once again offer more family-oriented entertainment. News outlets would stop denigrating authentic Christianity and those who support chastity outside of marriage, the right to life and the sacredness of marriage between a man and a woman.
If Christians would vote in allegiance with biblical principles, politicians who support abortion, sexual perversion and gender confusion could not be elected.
All one has to do is compare the platforms of the two major political parties to see which one is giving a “middle finger salute” to God and his teachings.
Immoral policies would be replaced with moral ones if faith-filled Christian politicians were elected and devout judges were appointed. Without that, the moral decay will continue and many risk hearing from God at the end of their earthly life, “I do not know you.”
Gale Bala
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.