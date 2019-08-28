We Christians discovered America and now could save our country. The Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox can vote in the next election against the socialist, communist party.
J. Edgar Hoover, the founding father of the FBI, warned that Russian leader Joseph Stalin wanted to take over the United States. The socialist Democratic Party had penetrated America. Hollywood became communist and was getting stronger since 1918, when it started the revolution.
Stalin could never take over America because we had the greatest army in the hunters who owned guns and would protect America.
President Donald Trump wants better checks on gun owners, the mentally sick and the criminals who know how to get guns. Our Founding Fathers wanted us to protect ourselves.
We must also vote to repeal the Roe v. Wade abortion law. It’s the greatest sin, even bigger than drugs, sex and un-Christian marriage and homosexual marriage.
More than 60 million babies, born and unborn, have been killed. This is our Holocaust.
We have no law and order today. We have to have Trump win, or else we will have a Godless country, socialist, communist takeover.
Stephen R. Sakmar
Lower Yoder Township
