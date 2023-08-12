Jesus asked his followers to watch and be ready for his coming or be caught unaware. (2 Thessalonians 2:7-8) Christians who don’t understand the Scriptures and prophecy believe that in the end, the world will be converted at the second coming of Christ.
First, Jesus said that my kingdom is not of this world. Second, people are not saved in groups. We can only answer for our own individual faith by having a relationship with Jesus Christ.
Some Christians believe that somehow our sinned sick world can be fixed or reformed.
The Bible says ready or not when Christ comes. The saved dead who are sleeping in their graves will rise with the saved living to receive their immortal bodies (1 Corinthians 15:16-27) and will meet Jesus in the air. They will be taken to heaven for 1,000 years.
When Jesus comes a second time, those who were not ready and the rest of the wicked upon the earth will be destroyed by the spirit of his mouth and the brightness of his coming. (2 Thessalonians 2:8-13)
Satan will have no one to tempt for 1,000 years on the earth so he contemplates his failed attempt to overthrow the government of God found in his Ten Commandments law. (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14)
The Lord has his followers in every denomination, even among the unchurched. They will hear the Lord’s voice calling them to keep all of his Ten Commandments written in stone to avoid the dreaded mark of the beast. (Revelation 14:6-12)
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.