What is the righteousness of God spoken by Paul in Romans 3:20-24?
He do we receive this white garment we need to enter into heaven? (Matthew 22:1-14)
Paul says we are not justified by the law.
The righteousness of Christ is obtained as a gift by grace through faith in Jesus Christ, whose perfect law keeping is accredited and imputed to the believer, despite our sinful record.
Christ’s character stands in place of our sinful character and God accounts us righteous and now looks at us as if we never sinned. We are made complete in Christ. Our righteousness and white garment is a gift of grace we receive by faith.
What a wonderful God. This is almost too good to be true, so believe. (Revelation 3:5)
Does this mean we can disregard God’s law and continue to sin? Paul says in Romans 3:31, “Do we then make void the law through faith. God forbid yea we establish the law.” Establish means to make permanent. The same God who wrote the commandments in stone with his finger wants to write his law in his children’s hearts. (Hebrews 10:15-16)
Christ’s grace doesn’t come from manmade sacrifices and traditions for a select few. Christ’s righteousness is a white garment we receive as a gift of grace by faith for all who believe. (Isaiah 54:17)
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
