None of us can claim that we are perfect. We reach perfection through faith in Jesus Christ being made perfect in Him. Jesus said that our sins come from within our hearts (Matthew 15: 18-20) and can only be changed from above.
What is the righteousness of God we receive through faith that Paul spoke of in (Romans 3: 18-31)? When we accept Christ and repent of our sins, we are forgiven and justified receiving Christ's righteousness as a gift through faith. As Jesus removes our sins, He imputes His righteousness to us through faith.
Christ's perfect character and obedience to his law is accredited to our account and God looks at us as if we never sinned, counting the believer as righteous. Christ removes our filthy sinful garments and places His new white robe of righteousness over us as found in Luke 15: 21-22 and Zechariah 3: 1-10.
Now when the Father looks at us, He now sees Christ's perfect character and righteousness accounted to the believer by faith. We wear it all our Christian lives as long as Jesus is our master, and it's our goal to overcome our sins.
Christ's righteousness covers the believer and Jesus' merits makes up for our deficiencies until He can teach not to sin and overcome through faith in Him. Christs righteousness is a gift and our wedding garment for heaven (Matthew 22: 1-14).
By faith, we are made perfect in Christ (Revelation 3: 5). Christ's righteousness will not cover willful and and deliberate sin that is unconfessed and unrepented. They will stand against us in judgment.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
