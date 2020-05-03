The recent Tribune-Democrat memo to readers outlined the need to temporarily reduce publishing the Sunday and Tuesday editions of the community newspaper. Social media’s responses were as varied as our opinions on many topics.
We live in a time unlike anything we have experienced in terms of change and uncertainty. Pillar institutions, such as your community newspaper, serve us in ways we cannot imagine, until they are gone.
Today, we have a group of extraordinary reporters and a company team devoted to the community. This is a local treasure that cannot be replaced and should be valued as a precious resource.
Opinions are varied, and that is to be expected and respected. I, however, understand the decisions made for short-term business operations. This is our community newspaper and I choose to support the ongoing operations of The Tribune Democrat, another member of our family.
Craig Saylor
Jerome
