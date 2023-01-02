On the opinion page on Dec. 28, it featured two columns addressing parental choice in education.
Jeanne Allen notes that educational outcomes in the public schools have worsened despite massive increases in taxpayer funding. She points to the success of many alternatives, including micro schools, home schooling and charter schools that have sprung up to deal with the problem. The essential element is parental choice and much more is needed.
Darcie Cimarusti complains that parental choice threatens to undermine left-wing efforts to indoctrinate schoolchildren with the currently fashionable “woke” agenda.
If so, that will no doubt strengthen Allen’s case in the minds of a great many parents.
Ironically, while progressives such as Cimarusti like to portray themselves as champions of oppressed minorities, minority parents in inner cities have been desperately seeking a way out of a government school monopoly that poorly serves their children.
Allen cites specific examples of Black moms taking an initiative with small group learning centers and homeschooling.
Meanwhile, Thomas Sowell’s book, “Charter Schools and Their Enemies” documents the superior outcomes of charter schools for Black and other minority students.
Waiting lists are long, thanks to the efforts of union-bought politicians to limit the number of charter schools.
Choices require alternatives. Alternatives lead to competition. Competition leads to improved goods and services.
Education is no exception.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
