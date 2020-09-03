The choice for president this year is pretty clear.
Joe Biden wants you to vote by mail so no one really knows who sent in the ballot. He wants your kids to stay with online school. He likes open borders with free health care for illegals. He’s OK with 800,000 abortions per year and keeping the economy locked down.
He also favors mandatory gun buybacks, $2 trillion in taxes for green energy and an effort to defund the police.
If you like these ideas vote for Biden.
Donald Trump wants people to vote in person so we know who is casting the ballot. He wants our schools open for in-person learning. He supports legal immigration and supports making abortion much more difficult.
He wants to open the economy, supports your right to own a gun and wants a balanced energy plan including coal, oil and gas. He supports the police and all first responders.
If you like these ideas vote for Trump.
Edwin Demi
Northern Cambria
