J. (John) Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, established in 1908, taught a class of boys in Sunday school. He encouraged parents to take or bring their children to Sunday school for Scriptural moral instruction. He said, “A child brought up in Sunday school is seldom brought up in court.” At one time, he noted that, of the 2,400 children brought before him in court, not one had attended Sunday school regularly.
Until the Bible and prayer were forbidden in public school classrooms, both were part of the school day. But there has been an alternative since 1952 – 10 years before Madalyn Murray O’Hair began her atheistic crusade.
In 1952, Congress passed the bill to allow Release Time Education during the time it would not interfere with core subjects. Christian volunteers – parents, church or military organizations – could facilitate the classes.
Bedford County Biblical Children’s Ministries Inc. had classes in four schools, with 101 children enrolled. In the spring newsletter, they noted that 34 children made decisions to begin lifetime relationships with God.
I forgot to mention that these classes cannot be conducted on school property. In Proverbs 22:6, King Solomon exhorts parents, saying, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.