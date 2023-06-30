I would like to comment on the gender phobia that currently is reaching out across our country.
Years ago, isolated individuals deemed themselves transsexual, and some went even so far as to have hormone injections and surgery to effect a change of sex physically. This was done by adults pretty much of their own volition.
The similar term, transgenderism, being used today is reaching down to and encouraging young children that they don’t have to remain in the same body they have been gifted with.
I’d like to make a statement that no medical professional, no psychologist, no counselor, no teacher, nor any human being on earth can prove wrong. God made man male and woman female. Any biology student knows this is verified by the dispersion of the X and Y chromosomes.
The excuse to try and separate sex and gender today for transgenderism is a complete injustice.
There are conservative states with bills and other conservative states with bills in the making designed to protect children from derelict parents and school systems out of their realm, and to help keep medical personnel from feasting on a new source of money.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a similar bill as mentioned above, with every Democrat voting against it.
It has no chance of getting through the Democratic Senate. President Joe Biden would veto it anyway, as he stated, “Democrats are 100% behind transgenderism.”
It’s clear to me that the Democratic Party has taken God completely out of its political platform.
How did that happen, Democrats?
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.