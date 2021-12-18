In a column published Nov. 26,
Chip Minemyer highlighted Donald Trump’s recent business venture into the sale of merchandise printed with a short phrase that includes the word “Brandon,” a coded obscenity first chanted by Trump’s supporters, pejoratively aimed at our current president.
Minemyer explained the origin of the slogan and revealed Trump’s effort to earn handsome profits from sales to his loyal followers.
Are Trump’s efforts shameless? Yes. Distasteful? Obviously. Juvenile? Clearly, but not surprising.
After all, during the past five years, hasn’t Trump also profited from the sale of similar products, some even printed with overt obscenities?
Especially alarming to me are the large flags and automotive decals printed with such foul language and on full display virtually everywhere. While they may be aimed in part to provoke some, everyone who passes by sees them, including impressionable children.
Yes, many of the children who can read, sadly, are already familiar with the words, but really, aren’t adults supposed to model good behavior and civility if they are to expect the same behavior from their children?
I, for one, think so. Trump’s lack of decency and civility has now metastasized, taking public discourse into the gutter.
Unfortunately, children are watching and learning.
God help us.
Larry Kupchella
Nanty Glo
