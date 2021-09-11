As our community mourns yet another child who has died from cancer, I feel that this subject needs to be brought to everyone’s attention, especially now, since September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
This hits close to home, as a grandmother whose 4-year-old granddaughter was diagnosed with leukemia.
I thank God, she is now six years cancer free, but faces a future of later side effects from the treatment.
Children battling cancer need new drugs with fewer side effects. Pediatric cancer research is severely underfunded and the lives of these children depend on new treatments.
The National Cancer Institute designates only 4% of its cancer research budget to childhood cancer.
There have been hundreds of drugs developed and approved for adult cancers in the past 20 years, compared to only 10 for pediatric cancer.
During the pandemic, pharmaceutical companies have been able to develop three vaccines in a short period of time to fight COVID-19.
Childhood cancer should also be a top priority to save lives of our children now, not 20 years from now.
Every dollar counts to fund hours of research. Fifty dollars will only fund one hour. If you can, donate to a childhood cancer foundation.
Patricia Smith
Johnstown
