The election is coming and I am very surprised when talking to friends and others about the issues – what are the candidates’ positions?
I ask if they heard about this or that about the candidates. The responses shock me over and over.
Most say they no longer watch the news or read the paper – too depressing or “fake news.”
They usually say, “You must watch Fox news.” They comment, it’s just entertainment, not real.
Actually, I watch all news channels and make my own conclusions.
The scary part is that these people bury their heads in the sand, avoid learning about the people they are putting into office, not voting or voting along party lines assures nothing will change.
People who refuse to talk about the issues say, “I’m not political.”
What they really mean is I’m very political and your opinion doesn’t count.
Today, as citizens, are you happy with what is happening in this country?
Please, if you are going to vote, find out who you are putting in office and what they want out of life.
I want peace, prosperity and healthy lives for all – not woke, suppressing government that continues to work against the honest citizen.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
