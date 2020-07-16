I present the following facts in making the decision to vote against any conservative, including Donald Trump:
• Trump created a massive tax cut which was huge cash savings for high income individuals and businesses.
• Trump tried to abolish the Affordable Care Act.
• Trump appointed two conservative Supreme Court justices. The long-term harm to the well-being of people needing justice, has yet to be determined.
• Trump refuses to release his personal income tax returns.
• Trump authorized mistreatment of illegal immigrants, that has been well documented.
• Trump’s rhetoric toward people of color is hateful.
• Trump’s constant use of miss information and downright falsehoods in his speeches and campaign material, defies credibility and paints a clear pattern of dishonesty.
• Trump was found impeachable by a majority of house members, and 46 senators voted to remove Trump from
office. There was far-reaching evidence
of illegal, unethical and immoral behavior.
• Trump’s questionable conduct in his personal life is well documented.
• Trump’s entire administration has suffered massive turnover and appears to be in chaos.
• Trump’s hateful speech and abusive words toward political opponents and groups of people divide a nation.
• Finally, he appeals to our baser instincts in aggressively trying to carry out federal death sentences, wasting valuable time and manpower that could be used to create a safer America.
These facts I list, are well documented by unbiased news accounts and actual videos of Trump’s recorded tweets, speeches and conversations.
Not fake news.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
