I present the following facts in making the decision to vote against any conservative, including Donald Trump:

• Trump created a massive tax cut which was huge cash savings for high income individuals and businesses.

• Trump tried to abolish the Affordable Care Act.

• Trump appointed two conservative Supreme Court justices. The long-term harm to the well-being of people needing justice, has yet to be determined.

• Trump refuses to release his personal income tax returns.

• Trump authorized mistreatment of illegal immigrants, that has been well documented.

• Trump’s rhetoric toward people of color is hateful.

• Trump’s constant use of miss information and downright falsehoods in his speeches and campaign material, defies credibility and paints a clear pattern of dishonesty.

• Trump was found impeachable by a majority of house members, and 46 senators voted to remove Trump from

office. There was far-reaching evidence

of illegal, unethical and immoral behavior.

• Trump’s questionable conduct in his personal life is well documented.

• Trump’s entire administration has suffered massive turnover and appears to be in chaos.

• Trump’s hateful speech and abusive words toward political opponents and groups of people divide a nation.

• Finally, he appeals to our baser instincts in aggressively trying to carry out federal death sentences, wasting valuable time and manpower that could be used to create a safer America.

These facts I list, are well documented by unbiased news accounts and actual videos of Trump’s recorded tweets, speeches and conversations.

Not fake news.

Richard J. Holsinger

Johnstown

