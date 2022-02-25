The measure of charter schools goes beyond teacher unions, ethnicity, test scores and yes, even money.
Charter schools became more popular because of COVID-19. Before the 2019-2020 school year, they were not very popular during their 30-year existence.
They are criticized because they are free from public oversight and they drain substantial resources from district schools.
They make promises without delivering.
They promised new and better curriculums. Families were told they could select schools. And they were suppose to provide competition that would encourage improvements in all schools.
Charter schools are not favored. Not because they have gotten worse, but because they have failed to eventuate.
Are they really accessible to the public? Some charter schools only reach out to certain audiences. Some have academic requirements.
In some charter schools, parents are required to volunteer hours or buy-out their hours. Strict disciplinary tactics “weed out” problem students in others.
State by state, charter schools function differently. Many operate more like private schools than the public schools they claim to be. They are influenced by demographics, segregation and how they are funded by their state.
Charter schools are complicated.
Are they the real answer to school failures?
No, what we really need is for parents, teachers and the church family to function at their highest level of competence.
Students should not become a product that satisfies wants and needs of people.
Kathy Weaver
Johnstown
