Will Rogers, cowboy social commentator of the 20th century, said, “I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.” Looking down from heaven at Washington, D.C., today, he must be thinking, “Rattlesnakes! I was born 100 years too soon.”
The White House, especially, is a cornucopia of comedic fodder. “SNL” and other late-night talk shows should be paying royalties to the president for being their chief “writer.”
He has a nimble, robotic, programmed mind, able to turn on a paradigm. One moment a celebrity is his best friend, the next, he is dishonest, a disgrace, a low life, a total loser whom no one likes, “that I can tell you.”
He says he never knew the guy. Maybe they accidentally met at an airport years ago. During the Revolutionary War?
Fall-down-funny stuff fit for Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Dave Barry wouldn’t be making this up.
The president claims a recent sexual abuse claimant “... is not my type.” So true.
He prefers girls who kiss and don’t tell.
He doesn’t remember meeting her?
Perhaps. Even a “stable genius” might not have total recall.
Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain, a prolific pro basketball player, is on record of having “scored” over 10,000. He probably couldn’t remember all of them either.
How long will the boorish White House reality show continue before it becomes too repetitive and boring? Voters will decide.
But, if old Will were alive, his 10-gallon hat would sport a herd of 2020 campaign buttons favoring a four-year contract extension.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
