Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic henchmen want to get rid of the best president the American people ever had.
Since Donald Trump has been president, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has made a substantial gain. Unemployment went to near zero, and I expect it to happen before he completes his next term of four years.
Trump wants the border wall to keep out the nasty and trouble-making immigrants.
Pelosi and her henchmen want to let them come into our country to make trouble for all Americans. Trump has made so many improvements to our country that there are too many to mention.
I am 88 years old, a veteran of the Korean War and have been a registered Democrat all my life, but I now will change to Republican.
I have never voted straight ticket, but now I will vote Democrat for a few friends who I know will be helpful, and most of my votes will be Republican to help Trump change the House to Republican.
Help to keep Trump in office for four more years.
William F. Kulback
Johnstown
