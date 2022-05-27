There are too many divisions in pro sports. There should only be four divisions, just as in hockey. At the end of a regular season in hockey, there are no bad teams winning divisions. The NFL is the worst with eight divisions. Almost every year, a bad team wins a division and sometimes wins the game as well.
On another note, I don’t know why they blame the Greater Johnstown School District superintendent for problems with the students. I think they just need more security.
Recently, there has been are lot of murders in the Johnstown area, but I don’t see the city firing the police chief. So why does the school blame the superintendent?
Also, there are murders and riots happening at the Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, but I don’t see them firing the warden.
John Kallar
Johnstown
