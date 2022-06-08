Respectfully in response to R.T. Hirsch’s Readers’ Forum letter on June 2, “Importance of more strict gun laws.”
“What if someone would go into an NRA meeting and kill 20-30 members.” This would never happen. Criminals would know they’re outgunned and the odds of delivering carnage is non-existent. Banning any guns would never cause a line of criminals to form to hand in their weapons.
Gun control would leave us all as helpless as the government has made those inside the walls of our schools.
Those that wish to commit these heinous acts seek out the places with little to no resistance.
If the media would grant coverage to all the instances of those that attempted murderous actions, maybe some people would change their tune and point out the real problem.
That is the mental health of these people that would choose to harm others.
Dale Berkebile
Central City
