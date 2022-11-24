During the past 16 months, I’ve been on a challenging, non-COVID-19 medical journey including ER and/or
hospitals in Windber, Somerset, Pittsburgh and a nursing home in Johnstown.
My PCP has been attentive during the journey. While in Pittsburgh, I had a stroke and my health care provider urged me to see a neurologist. I had to choose between Conemaugh Physicians Group or a Pittsburgh Hospital Physicians Group. Because of convenience, I chose Conemaugh.
I had a neurology appointment and test and was referred to a vascular surgery group.
I had the appointment and a thorough examination. It was determined that I needed surgery on my carotid artery.
During the pretest, it was determined I had heart problems that could result in a risk during surgery.
My cardiologist from Latrobe disagreed with surgery unless I had additional tests to determine the level of risk.
The surgery was canceled and rescheduled. On the date of surgery, I reported at 9:30 a.m. and finally reached recovery at 10:30 p.m.
During my five hours in OR holding, the staff was trying to decide to proceed or cancel. They proceeded.
During the entire process, the vascular surgery team was professional, kind, caring and deeply concerned about my welfare.
Their concern gave me the peace of mind I needed to proceed with high-risk surgery.
I made a very wise decision.
Mary Carol Edwards
Richland Township
